Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

SBI, RIL and IndusInd Bank top traded stock contracts.

The Nifty November 2021 were at 18,138, a premium of 69.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,068.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 56.12 lakh crore compared with Rs 149.95 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 151.75 points or 0.85% to 18,068.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.76% to 16.34.

SBI, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

