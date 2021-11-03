Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty November 2021 were at 17,862.95, a premium of 33.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,829.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 149.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 72.48 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 59.75 points or 0.33% to 17,829.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.49% to 16.125.

SBI, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

