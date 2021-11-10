Nifty Nov Futures trade at discount

Tata Steel top traded stock contracts in F&O segment.

The Nifty November 2021 were at 18,015, a discount of 2.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,017.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 59.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 48.40 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 27.05 points or 0.15% to 18,017.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.89% to 16.305.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)