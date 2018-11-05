JUST IN
Sensex settles below 35,000 mark amid negative Asian cues
Nifty November 2018 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty November 2018 futures traded at 10,552, a premium of 23.80 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,528.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was reported at Rs 6.90 lakh crore, lower than Rs 7 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 24.80 points or 0.24% to settle at 10,528.20

State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI November 2018 futures traded at 297.80, at a premium over closing price of 296.10. Axis Bank November 2018 futures traded at 625, at a premium over closing price of 623.10. RIL November 2018 futures traded at 1094.60, at a premium over closing price of 1092.

The November 2018 F&O contracts expire on 29 November 2018.

