Nifty November 2018 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty November 2018 traded at 10,552, a premium of 23.80 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,528.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was reported at Rs 6.90 lakh crore, lower than Rs 7 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 24.80 points or 0.24% to settle at 10,528.20

(SBI), and (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI November 2018 futures traded at 297.80, at a premium over closing price of 296.10. November 2018 futures traded at 625, at a premium over closing price of 623.10. RIL November 2018 futures traded at 1094.60, at a premium over closing price of 1092.

The November 2018 F&O contracts expire on 29 November 2018.

