Nifty November futures trade at premium

Maruti Suzuki, RIL and Bandhan Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,054.90, a premium of 42.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,012.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 225.40 points or 1.27% to settle at 18,012.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 79.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 76.88 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.75% to 15.8025.

Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bandhan Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

