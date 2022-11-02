Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 3.3% as shares declined.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,138.15, a premium of 55.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,082.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 62.55 points or 0.34% to settle at 18,082.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 111.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 98.33 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.30% to 16.6625.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, LIC Housing Finance and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)