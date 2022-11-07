Nifty November futures trade at premium

State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises and Divi's Laboratories were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,262.25, a premium of 59.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,202.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 131.43 lakh crore compared with Rs 74.34 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 85.65 points or 0.47% to settle at 18,202.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.44% to 15.59.

SBI, Adani Enterprises and Divi's Laboratories were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 October 2022.

