Nifty November futures trade at premium

RIL, Axis and AdaniEnt were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 futures closed at 18,215, a premium of 69.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,145.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 133.20 points or 0.74% to settle at 18,145.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 98.33 lakh crore compared with Rs 79.63 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.07% to 16.13.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Axis Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:06 IST

