Nifty November futures trade at premium

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,190.10, a premium of 33.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,157 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 134.09 lakh crore compared with Rs 131.43 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 45.80 points or 0.25% to settle at 18,157.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.11% to 15.92.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

