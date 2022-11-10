Nifty November futures trade at premium

Tata Motors, Aurobindo Pharma and Axis Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,098.65, a premium of 70.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,028.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 273.65 lakh crore compared with Rs 134.09 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 128.80 points or 0.71% to settle at 18,028.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.18% to 15.57.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

