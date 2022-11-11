JUST IN
Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.46% to 14.41.

The Nifty November 2022 futures closed at 18,439.90, a premium of 90.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,349.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 95.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 273.65 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 321.50 points or 1.78% to settle at 18,349.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.46% to 14.41.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:46 IST

