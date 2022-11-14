Nifty November futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, RIL and Hindalco were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 closed at 18,370.10, a premium of 40.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,329.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 91.88 lakh crore compared with Rs 95.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 20.55 points or 0.11% to settle at 18,329.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.50% to 14.91.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Hindalco Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

