Nifty November futures trade at premium

Adani Ports, RIL & HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2022 futures closed at 18,482.35, a premium of 78.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,403.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 136.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 91.88 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 74.25 points or 0.41% to settle at 18,403.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.84% to 14.6350.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 24 November 2022.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:17 IST

