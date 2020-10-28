Nifty Oct futures trade at discount

India VIX jumped 4.88% to 23.28.

The Nifty October 2020 were at 11,719.70, a discount of 9.9 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 11,729.60.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 29.01 lakh crore compared with Rs 21.54 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 159.8 points, or 1.34% to 11,729.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 4.88% to 23.28.

The Nifty option chain for 29 October 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 65.8 lakh contracts at the 12,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.95 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Dr. Reddy's were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2020 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 29 October 2020.

