Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

The Nifty October 2021 was at 17,837.05, a premium of 14.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,822.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 44.45 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.97 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 131.05 points or 0.74% to settle at 17,822.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.01% to 16.3975.

Reliance Industries, Tata Power and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)