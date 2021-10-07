Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty October 2021 were at 17,820, a premium of 29.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,790.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 112.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 80.03 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 144.35 points or 0.82% to settle at 17,790.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.79% to 16.155.

Tata Motors, Titan Company and Maruti Suzuki were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

