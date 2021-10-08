Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped 3.11% to 15.6525

The Nifty October 2021 futures were at 17,913, a premium of 17.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,895.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 37.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 112.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 104.85 points or 0.59% to settle at 17,895.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 3.11% to 15.6525.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)