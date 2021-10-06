VIX spurts after Nifty declines 176 points

RIL, HDFC Bank and IRCTC top traded stock in F&O segment.

The Nifty October 2021 were at 17,611, a discount of 35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,646 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 44.45 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 176.30 points or 0.99% to settle at 17,646.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.7% to 17.3325.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Indian Raliway Catering and Tourism Corp were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

