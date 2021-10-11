Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 2.76% to 16.085

The Nifty October 2021 were at 17,975.35, a premium of 29.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,945.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 45.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 37.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 50.75 points or 0.282% to settle at 17,945.95, registering a record closing high.

TCS, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

