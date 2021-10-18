Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX jumped 8.99% to 17.185

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,487.9, a premium of 10.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,477.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 121.43 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 138.5 points or 0.76% to settle at 18,477.05, registering a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.99% to 17.185.

HDFC Bank, Tata Power and HCL Technologies were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)