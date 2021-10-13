Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

Tata Motors top traded stock contract in F&O segment

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,178, a premium of 16.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,161.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 59.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 52.73 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 169.8 points or 0.94% to settle at 18,161.75, registering a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.59% to 16.1.

Tata Motors, Tata Power and ITC were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)