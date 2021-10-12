Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 1.47% to 15.8475

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,008.50, a premium of 16.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,991.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 52.73 lakh crore compared with Rs 45.27 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 46 points or 0.25% to settle at 17,991.95, registering a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.47% to 15.8475.

SBI, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

