Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,356.75, a premium of 18.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,338.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 121.43 lakh crore compared with Rs 59.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 176.8 points or 0.97% to settle at 18,338.55, registering a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.06% to 15.7675.

Infosys, ITC and Wipro were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

