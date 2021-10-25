Nifty Oct Futures trade at premium

ICICI Bank top traded stock contracts in F&O segment

The Nifty October 2021 were at 18,153.90, a premium of 28.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,125.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 64.30 lakh crore compared with Rs 50.24 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 10.5 points or 0.06% to 18,125.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.37% to 17.61.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021

