Nifty October futures trade at discount

The Nifty October 2022 closed at 17,008, a discount of 6.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,014.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 311.02 lakh crore compared with Rs 141.81 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 109.25 points or 0.64% to settle at 17,014.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.57% to 20.29.

Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

