Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

RIL, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were top traded counters on the NSE's derivative segment.

The Nifty September 2020 were at 11,388.65, a premium of 33.6 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 11,355.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.10 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.27 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 21.20 or 0.19% at 11,355.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declines 2.44% at 21.61.

On the options front, Nifty options for 10 September 2020 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 28.99 lakh contracts at the 11,600 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 25.57 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 24 September 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 20.05 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 28.36 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 24 September 2020.

