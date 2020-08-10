Nifty Aug futures trade at premium

Cipla, RIL and Bajaj Finance top traded stock in F&O segment.

The Nifty August 2020 were at 11,294, a premium of 19.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,274.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.49 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.91 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 60.65 points or 0.54% to settle at 11,274.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.53% at 22.4575.

On the options front, Nifty options for 13 August 2020 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 25.52 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 28.20 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 27 August 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.06 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 30.63 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Cipla, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 27 August 2020.

