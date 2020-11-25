EID Parry (India) allots 18,144 equity shares under ESOS

EID Parry (India) has allotted 18,144 Equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of options granted under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2007 on 24 November 2020.

Consequent to said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares capital of the Company would be increased from Rs. 17,69,94,981/- to Rs. 17,70,13,125/- of equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- each.

