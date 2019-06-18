NIIT Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1318.15, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.39% in last one year as compared to a 9.13% rally in and a 17.51% spurt in the IT index.

Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1318.15, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11688.7. The Sensex is at 39026.59, up 0.17%. Technologies Ltd has gained around 3.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16228.2, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64295 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1323, up 0.08% on the day. jumped 19.39% in last one year as compared to a 9.13% rally in NIFTY and a 17.51% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 27.22 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)