Board of Newtime Infrastructure approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 05 June 2019

The Board of Newtime Infrastructure has approved the appointment of Parvinder Kapoor (DIN: 03456053) as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Pankaj Kumar Gupta as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 18:53 IST

