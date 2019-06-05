Board of Newtime Infrastructure approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Newtime Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Newtime Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Mahindra Logistics change in directorate
Gujarat Borosil announces change in directorate
Board of Trijal Industries approves change in directorate
-
At meeting held on 05 June 2019The Board of Newtime Infrastructure has approved the appointment of Parvinder Kapoor (DIN: 03456053) as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.
The Board has accepted the resignation of Pankaj Kumar Gupta as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU