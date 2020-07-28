NIIT Technologies standalone net profit declines 2.87% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 576.50 crore

Net profit of NIIT Technologies declined 2.87% to Rs 108.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 576.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 538.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales576.50538.20 7 OPM %12.119.61 -PBDT146.60151.50 -3 PBT123.00129.00 -5 NP108.40111.60 -3

