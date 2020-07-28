NIIT Technologies standalone net profit declines 2.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 576.50 crore

Net profit of NIIT Technologies declined 2.87% to Rs 108.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 576.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 538.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.576.50538.2012.119.61146.60151.50123.00129.00108.40111.60

