Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 29.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 115.38 croreNet profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 29.30% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 115.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.74% to Rs 7.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 421.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 446.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales115.38133.90 -14 421.71446.36 -6 OPM %3.474.56 -4.533.71 - PBDT2.553.76 -32 12.029.50 27 PBT1.743.24 -46 9.147.43 23 NP1.522.15 -29 7.025.21 35
