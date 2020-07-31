Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 29.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 115.38 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 29.30% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 115.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.74% to Rs 7.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 421.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 446.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

115.38133.90421.71446.363.474.564.533.712.553.7612.029.501.743.249.147.431.522.157.025.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)