Visco Trade Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 61.98% to Rs 12.78 croreNet loss of Visco Trade Associates reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.98% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 103.36% to Rs 32.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.787.89 62 32.0715.77 103 OPM %-10.251.52 --6.80-3.87 - PBDT-1.340.27 PL -2.16-0.48 -350 PBT-1.340.27 PL -2.16-0.49 -341 NP-1.380.22 PL -2.20-0.53 -315
