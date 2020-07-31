PSL reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.81% to Rs 10.47 croreNet Loss of PSL reported to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.81% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 96.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 98.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.72% to Rs 69.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.4716.06 -35 69.9380.12 -13 OPM %-74.21-14.57 --31.12-16.90 - PBDT-4.131.36 PL -14.04-1.43 -882 PBT-24.83-22.80 -9 -96.82-98.08 1 NP-24.83-22.80 -9 -96.82-98.08 1
