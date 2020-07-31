Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.14% to Rs 619.56 crore

Net loss of Shirpur Gold Refinery reported to Rs 56.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.14% to Rs 619.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1218.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 140.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 3555.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4268.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

