Nilkamal Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 July 2020.

Nilkamal Ltd spiked 7.00% to Rs 1231.6 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1201 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd surged 6.82% to Rs 284.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd soared 6.01% to Rs 37.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd rose 5.69% to Rs 246. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10845 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd advanced 5.39% to Rs 141.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91619 shares in the past one month.

