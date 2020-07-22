Zensar Technologies features in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant report

For Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America

Zensar Technologies announced that it has been named a Niche Player in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America authored by Gartner analysts Mark Ray, Daniel Barros, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Andrew Miljanovski and Leah Ciavardini.

