Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC offer COVID-negative certification services

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel launch 'Assured' program for safety in travel
Resumption of domestic flights to help in reviving aviation industry: SOTC Travel
Women account for the fastest growing travel segment in India: Thomas Cook
Thomas Cook (India) takes over operations of dnata Travel
Thomas Cook (India) launches Live It Up holiday packages
-
In partnership with ICMR accredited medical centres pan IndiaThomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have partnered with ICMR accredited medical centres pan India, becoming the first travel service providers to offer seamless, end-to-end COVID-negative certification services. This pioneering initiative to support customers, is an extension of the Thomas Cook & SOTC Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, that ensures meticulous health and safety protocols - at every stage of the customer journey.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU