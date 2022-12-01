Trident secures Indian patent for a fabric production method

Trident has been granted patent for Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric' by Patent Office India.

The present invention comprises a method of producing a fabric by subjecting the fabric to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric.

This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without usage of any chemical-based fibers enabling it to save environment and at the same time to deliver its soft luxury towels in Indian Market.

The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

