Finolex Industries commences commercial operations of PVC fittings at new facility in Pune

Finolex Industries has commenced commercial operations of PVC fittings at a new state of art manufacturing facility at Pune (Maharashtra) with effect from 12 March 2023.

The annual capacity of the said facility is 12,000 MT and the capex towards the same is approximately Rs.100 crore, which has been funded entirely through internal accruals.

