TCS named in Forbes annual list of America's Best Large Employers

Tata Consultancy Services has been named to the Forbes annual list of America's Best Large Employers. This recognition is based on an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with more than 1,000 employees.

TCS is one of the largest recruiters in the U.S. in the IT services industry, and has hired more than 21,000 people over the last three years. Its diverse and engaged workforce of more than 45,000 people across the U.S., collaborates with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow. TCS clients include nearly half the FORTUNE 500 companies - in industries ranging from banking and financial services to retail, life sciences and health care, manufacturing, and travel.

