Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPA with Tata Power Delhi Distribution for 510 MW hybrid project

The project will save on an average of 1540 MUs of CO2 emissions annually for Tata PowerDDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and Govt. of Delhi, that supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi.
The PPA has the capacity bifurcation of 170 MW solar and 340 MW wind power. Located in Karnataka, it is one of the largest hybrid projects in the country and will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.
TPREL won this project through a competitive bidding process, followed by the release of LOA by Tata Power-DDL.
This win is an extension of the earlier LOA of 255 MW received in December 2022.
