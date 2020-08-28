Board of South Indian Bank to consider various fund raising options

At meeting held on 04 September 2020

The Board of South Indian Bank will meet on 04 September 2020 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, FPO, Rights Issue etc. subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Board will also consider borrowing/ raising funds in Indian! foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, MTN in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules,20 14, SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable laws, if any, subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required.

