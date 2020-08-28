JUST IN
NMDC consolidated net profit declines 54.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.64% to Rs 1937.50 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 54.67% to Rs 531.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1171.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.64% to Rs 1937.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3263.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1937.503263.74 -41 OPM %38.8657.16 -PBDT815.411976.63 -59 PBT758.021911.75 -60 NP531.011171.56 -55

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:46 IST

