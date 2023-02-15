NMDC consolidated net profit declines 55.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baron Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech, Avenue Supermarts in focus
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.67% to Rs 3719.99 croreNet profit of NMDC declined 55.46% to Rs 912.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2048.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.67% to Rs 3719.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5873.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3719.995873.77 -37 OPM %30.6644.46 -PBDT1315.492754.92 -52 PBT1231.782694.24 -54 NP912.232048.29 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU