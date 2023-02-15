JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 41.98% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

NMDC consolidated net profit declines 55.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.67% to Rs 3719.99 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 55.46% to Rs 912.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2048.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.67% to Rs 3719.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5873.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3719.995873.77 -37 OPM %30.6644.46 -PBDT1315.492754.92 -52 PBT1231.782694.24 -54 NP912.232048.29 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU