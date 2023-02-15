NMDC consolidated net profit declines 55.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.67% to Rs 3719.99 crore

Net profit of NMDC declined 55.46% to Rs 912.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2048.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.67% to Rs 3719.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5873.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3719.995873.7730.6644.461315.492754.921231.782694.24912.232048.29

