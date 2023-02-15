Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 5.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 169212.63 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 5.10% to Rs 11488.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10931.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 169212.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145672.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales169212.63145672.96 16 OPM %12.9314.67 -PBDT22494.2622860.63 -2 PBT15710.2516011.10 -2 NP11488.9910931.61 5
