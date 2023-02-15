Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 5.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 169212.63 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 5.10% to Rs 11488.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10931.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 169212.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145672.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.169212.63145672.9612.9314.6722494.2622860.6315710.2516011.1011488.9910931.61

