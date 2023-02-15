Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 101.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.09% to Rs 23.91 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 101.79% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.09% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.9115.936.619.672.081.401.751.101.130.56

