Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 37.95% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 89.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales89.3980.63 11 OPM %19.5914.96 -PBDT17.3711.48 51 PBT17.0611.27 51 NP11.458.30 38

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

