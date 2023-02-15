Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 89.39 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 37.95% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 89.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.89.3980.6319.5914.9617.3711.4817.0611.2711.458.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)