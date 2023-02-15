JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 41.98% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 64.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 64.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %100.00100.00 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.361.00 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU