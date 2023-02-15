Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 64.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 64.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.010.04100.00100.000.010.040.010.040.361.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)