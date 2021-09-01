Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2021.

Bank of India tumbled 3.46% to Rs 64.1 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd lost 3.35% to Rs 409.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95246 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd crashed 3.35% to Rs 346. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19224 shares in the past one month.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd plummeted 3.21% to Rs 1103.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83421 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd dropped 3.21% to Rs 30.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

